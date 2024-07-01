Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GWW traded down $6.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $896.19. The company had a trading volume of 198,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $927.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $926.88. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $674.41 and a 52 week high of $1,034.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $2.05 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

