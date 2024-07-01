Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $18.84 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,872,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.38. The company has a market capitalization of $177.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.