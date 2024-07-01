Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 100 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 55.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,168,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,359,000 after purchasing an additional 418,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,601,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,976,000 after buying an additional 312,531 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,321,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,148,000 after buying an additional 202,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.34. 898,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,087. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.