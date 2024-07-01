Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,433,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,816. The company has a market capitalization of $174.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

