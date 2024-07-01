STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on STM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,800,911 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $250,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,387 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,132,920 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $135,467,000 after purchasing an additional 74,519 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,369,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,772,000 after buying an additional 120,399 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,616 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $80,991,000 after buying an additional 129,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,564,831.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079,803 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,690,000 after buying an additional 1,079,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STM opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.62.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.