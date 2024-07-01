STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.76.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.
View Our Latest Analysis on STM
Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics Stock Performance
NYSE:STM opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.62.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than STMicroelectronics
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Trading Halts Explained
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.