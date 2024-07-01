StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
Ark Restaurants Trading Down 2.8 %
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%.
Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is -37.13%.
Insider Activity at Ark Restaurants
In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $85,339.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
