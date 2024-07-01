StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,594,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares during the period. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

