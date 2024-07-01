StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $212.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.54. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.96 and a beta of 1.34.
About RBC Bearings
