StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

USEG stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 138.09% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

About U.S. Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

Featured Stories

