StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 1.8 %

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $106.55 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $88.63 and a 1-year high of $130.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.65. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $171,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Featured Articles

