StockNews.com Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,141,000 after buying an additional 130,801 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,032.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

