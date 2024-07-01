StockNews.com Upgrades Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Compugen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Compugen alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Compugen

Compugen Price Performance

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. Compugen has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.03.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 million. Analysts predict that Compugen will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Compugen stock. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 12.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compugen

(Get Free Report)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.