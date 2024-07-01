StockNews.com Upgrades IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) to “Buy”

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Stock Down 0.6 %

IQV opened at $211.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.18. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 431.6% during the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in IQVIA by 43.4% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 208,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,601,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.