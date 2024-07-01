StockNews.com Upgrades Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) to “Strong-Buy”

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of NATH stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.50. The company has a market cap of $276.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

