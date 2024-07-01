StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Short Interest Update

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,500 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 209,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ SNEX traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.98. The stock had a trading volume of 198,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,790. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.90. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $818.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $168,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,408,276.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 6,909 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $552,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,465,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,851 in the last three months. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 367.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 35,803 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $748,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

