Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 1.9%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $773.81 and last traded at $803.74. 3,518,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 8,612,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $819.35.

SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $832.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $749.09.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

