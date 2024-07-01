Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Swisscom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,189. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.59. The stock has a market cap of $292.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.28.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

