Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Synovus Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $40.19 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $171,571.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 43.5% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

