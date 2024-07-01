Talbot Financial LLC Acquires 1,036 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Talbot Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,294 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after buying an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,982,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,604,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.9 %

EMR traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,271. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.79. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

