Talbot Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,074,000. Chubb makes up approximately 1.7% of Talbot Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,286,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Chubb by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on CB

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $254.82. 1,204,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,813. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $186.52 and a 1 year high of $275.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.30 and a 200-day moving average of $248.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.