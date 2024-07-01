Talbot Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Talbot Financial LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.5% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 34.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $17,261,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 31.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,247,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,137 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,902,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,333,624. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $503,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

