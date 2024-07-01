Terra Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $332.38 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. Terra has a market capitalization of $332.38 million and approximately $15.53 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000562 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000650 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 782,648,435 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

