Tezos Trading Up 0.5% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. Tezos has a total market cap of $783.46 million and $14.93 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000670 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000558 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000648 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,008,097,447 coins and its circulating supply is 987,535,497 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

