The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,130,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 11,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,972,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,913. Boeing has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $114.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.05.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

