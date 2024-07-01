The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 174.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4,229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 56,034 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 151,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,398 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 374,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after acquiring an additional 153,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CLX traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.24. The company had a trading volume of 890,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,807. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.33.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

