The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.17.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $123.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $88.79 and a 1-year high of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $530,918.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $530,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,813 shares of company stock valued at $808,203. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,834,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in The Ensign Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,620,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,031,000 after buying an additional 221,838 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,905,000 after buying an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,275,000 after acquiring an additional 61,127 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

