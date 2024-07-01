The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Director Tracy Gardner Sells 2,934 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $68,890.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,635.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.28. 5,234,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,945,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $30.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.39.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. GAP’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,519,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in GAP by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 91,151 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in GAP by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of GAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on GAP from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.98.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

