The Goldman Sachs Group Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $105.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $118.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NKE. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.96.

NIKE Stock Down 20.0 %

NKE stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $74.55 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average of $98.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after buying an additional 176,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

