The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LGL opened at $5.37 on Friday. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

