TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Trading Down 0.6%

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.21 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.27 ($0.04). 757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 9,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.29 ($0.04).

TMT Investments Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.55.

About TMT Investments

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

