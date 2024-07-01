Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.32

Shares of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.32 and last traded at $38.02, with a volume of 77981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.

Tokio Marine Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of -0.90.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

