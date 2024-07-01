TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE opened at $66.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $156.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 928,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,881,000 after acquiring an additional 568,672 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 495,826 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,988,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,959,000 after buying an additional 451,597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,935,000 after buying an additional 434,646 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after buying an additional 419,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

