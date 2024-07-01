TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stake Lessened by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average of $68.32. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TotalEnergies

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.