TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives $8.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TRTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

In other news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 9,352,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $82,679,998.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,647,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,400,001.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,985,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,282,000 after acquiring an additional 51,839 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $16,638,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 108,106 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,437,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 182,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 118,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

TRTX opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $693.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.15. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 138.05, a current ratio of 138.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -61.15%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.