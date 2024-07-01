TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,414.06.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG traded down $24.89 on Monday, hitting $1,252.72. The stock had a trading volume of 299,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,979. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,369.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,303.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,186.89. The stock has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total value of $27,909,602.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,852,866.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,833 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,183 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

