Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TZOO

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of TZOO opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $11.23.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 140.63% and a net margin of 15.24%. Analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,179,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,080,702.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $653,225. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 184.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 40,051 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Travelzoo by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.