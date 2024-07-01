Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) versus Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Head to Head Comparison

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 16.42% 4.87% 3.59% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 7 6 0 2.46 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chesapeake Energy and Triangle Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus price target of $106.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.78%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Triangle Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.72 billion 1.24 $2.42 billion $7.42 11.08 Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Triangle Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana. As of December 31, 2023, the company owns a portfolio of onshore U.S. unconventional natural gas assets, including interests in approximately 5,000 natural gas wells. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Triangle Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.