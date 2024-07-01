Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 2,206 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Kforce accounts for about 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Kforce worth $21,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 60,436 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $3,103,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 37,512 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,217,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kforce

In other Kforce news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $411,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,252,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,524.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $411,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,252,991.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,439 shares of company stock worth $1,015,114 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Kforce Price Performance

Shares of Kforce stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.98. 74,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.04. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.75 and a twelve month high of $74.79. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Kforce had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

