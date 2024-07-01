Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Director Sells $75,600.00 in Stock

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) Director Frank C. Ingriselli sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
TPET stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,333,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,867,036. Trio Petroleum Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -8.84.
