Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

TCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. CLSA boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.89.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TCOM opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,971,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,366,000 after buying an additional 10,576,028 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,941,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,559,000 after purchasing an additional 29,768 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,565,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,449,000 after purchasing an additional 57,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,814,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,309,000 after buying an additional 219,359 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.