Truscott Mining Co. Limited (ASX:TRM) Insider Purchases A$18,061.20 in Stock

Truscott Mining Co. Limited (ASX:TRM – Get Free Report) insider Peter Smith acquired 301,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,061.20 ($12,040.80).

Peter Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Truscott Mining alerts:

On Friday, June 21st, Peter Smith bought 47,688 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,861.28 ($1,907.52).

On Monday, June 24th, Peter Smith purchased 26,014 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$1,560.84 ($1,040.56).

On Wednesday, June 19th, Peter Smith acquired 29,044 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,771.68 ($1,181.12).

On Monday, June 17th, Peter Smith bought 153,945 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$9,236.70 ($6,157.80).

On Friday, June 14th, Peter Smith purchased 81,463 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,887.78 ($3,258.52).

On Wednesday, May 29th, Peter Smith acquired 36,142 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,276.95 ($1,517.96).

On Thursday, May 23rd, Peter Smith bought 19,657 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$1,238.39 ($825.59).

On Friday, May 10th, Peter Smith acquired 201 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$12.06 ($8.04).

On Wednesday, May 8th, Peter Smith bought 102,074 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$6,634.81 ($4,423.21).

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Peter Smith purchased 132,000 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,844.00 ($5,896.00).

Truscott Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24.

About Truscott Mining

Truscott Mining Corporation Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold and base metal properties in Australia. The company explores for iron, copper, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Westminster project covering an area of 9 hectares and 8 blocks; the North Tennant Creek project comprising an area of 77.71 square kilometers and 52 blocks; and the Barkly project located within the Tennant Creek mineral field in the Northern Territory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truscott Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truscott Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.