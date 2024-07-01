Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRMK shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.75. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Trustmark had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $288.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Trustmark during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

