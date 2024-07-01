TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TRX Gold from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.52.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TRX Gold had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of TRX Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

