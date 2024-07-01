Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises 0.5% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $3.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $499.52. 220,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,143. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $506.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $476.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 113.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TYL

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.