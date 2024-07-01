UBS Group Trims Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Target Price to $155.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $168.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Dollar Tree from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $106.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $154.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.49.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after buying an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 28.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $3,292,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 80.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

