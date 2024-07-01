Udine Wealth Management Inc. Invests $2.63 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000. Dell Technologies comprises 1.9% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after purchasing an additional 647,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,564,000 after purchasing an additional 197,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,458,000 after purchasing an additional 520,677 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,246,728 shares of company stock worth $842,917,457. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $3.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.93. 6,494,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,019,727. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

