Udine Wealth Management Inc. Sells 68 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $7.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $336.30. 974,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market cap of $333.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.