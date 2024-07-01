UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.50.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFP Industries stock opened at $112.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.11. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.45.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $173,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,699,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

