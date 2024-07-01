Ultra Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $39.27 million and $775,897.86 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,113.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.92 or 0.00611481 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00044837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00070265 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.1054718 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,034,691.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

