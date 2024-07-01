Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Hits $39.53 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $39.53 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,060.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.09 or 0.00615433 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00045728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00070869 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001285 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.1054718 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,034,691.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

